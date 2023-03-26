YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Jewish Family and Community Center held a large food distribution on Sunday.

About 140 families received free food, including fresh produce, meat and snacks.

The JCC partnered with the Mahoning Youngstown Community Action Partnership, Save-a-Lot and YSU students for the giveaway. Save-A-Lot provided $1,000-worth of food items, and MYCAP provided $15,000 in funding.

“It’s nice for families. They can use the vegetables, the fruit, the beef, the popcorn — all kinds of different things — a lot of things people need because the cost is so high for food,” said Ken Bielecki, executive director of JCC family services.

This was the JCC’s first bulk food distribution with fresh produce.