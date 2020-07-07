Food distribution at Trumbull County Fairgrounds starts over 2 hours ahead of time

The line of cars was so long Tuesday that by the time the distribution was initially scheduled to start, over 300 had already been loaded

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Even though they had a roof over their heads to protect from the midday sun, members of the National Guard and Army Reserve were still working up a sweat Tuesday, passing out food to hundreds in need at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds.

“It’s very important,” said Walter Roach, of Bristolville. “I’m on SSI, struggling out here.”

Tuesday’s event was supposed to start at 1 p.m. but the line of cars was so long, workers started passing out fruit, vegetables, eggs and milk more than two hours early. By 1, close to 300 cars had already been loaded.

Organizers said the demand is still there.

“We are serving over 400 meals a day, hot meals, so these food distributions are well-needed and well-received,” said Dominic Mararri, with the Warren Family Mission.

Many of the Guard members have been helping Second Harvest Food Bank since March with distributions like this one — sometimes half a dozen of them a week.

“It can be anywhere from 90 families that show up, 90 cars, or up to 800 to 900,” said Chief Warrant Officer Brandon Warner.

Even in the sweltering conditions, there were no complaints.

“If you ask them about the heat, they’ll say, ‘It’s better than cold.’ If you ask them about the cold, they’ll say, ‘Hey, I get to put my top on’ and ‘It’s not so hot,'” Warner said.

They’ll be back at it again Wednesday.