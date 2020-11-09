Food bank returns to Canfield Fairgrounds for food giveaway

By the end of Monday's event, volunteers had passed out produce and other goods to more than 550 vehicles

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – For the second time in less than a week, volunteers with Second Harvest Food Bank saw an overwhelming response to one of their distribution centers.

Workers with the food bank, along with members of the Ohio National Guard, held another of their “traveling food pantries” around the area. This one was held at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

A similar program was held there just last Thursday, but organizers knew they needed to return because the demand has not decreased.

“We’ve had a lot of people, fortunately, that we’ve been able to send them to our Facebook page so they can get in, see where we’re doing other distributions in the area. Like for people who missed this one, Friday we’ll be doing another one over in Goshen Township,” said Tom Doyle of Second Harvest Food Bank.

