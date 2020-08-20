Food assistance brought to campus for YSU students

Workers with Student Outreach teamed up with volunteers from Second Harvest Food Bank for a food giveaway

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A little extra help was given Thursday for Youngstown State students in need.

Workers with Student Outreach teamed up with volunteers from Second Harvest Food Bank for a food giveaway.

Students were handed boxes of fresh produce and were treated to free hot meals prepared by Jeff Chrystal Catering.

“We had extra meals from an event that was canceled in the athletic department, so why let the food go to waste? Why not give it to the students at Youngstown State University,” said YSU Student Outreach spokesperson Susan Moorer.

Organizers say they may try holding more events like this in the future.

They also urge students in need to apply to take part in the University’s “Penguin Pantry” program. Students looking to access the pantry are encouraged to fill out the request form on the Student Government Association website (https://sga.ysu.edu/initiatives/food-pantry/). If you have limited internet access, stop into the pantry during the open hours for assistance.