Folk rock band Blackberry Smoke coming to Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Blackberry Smoke is coming to the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre later this month.

The concert, featuring special guest The Wild Feathers, will be Friday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

The quintet started out in Atlanta in the early 2000s. They’ve become known for a singular sound indebted to classic rock, blues, country and folk.

Blackberry Smoke has come out with two Billboard chart-topping albums — Holding All The Roses (2015) and Like An Arrow (2016). The group also topped Billboard’s Americana/Folk album chart.

They’re known for songs like “Run Away From It All,” “The Crooked Kind,” “I’ve Got This Song,” “Flesh and Bone,” and “Nobody Gives a Damn.”

You can get tickets, starting at $13, on Ticketmaster.com.

