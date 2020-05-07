Flyover times set for second ‘Hercs’ Valley flyover

"Hercs Over America" will fly over the Valley for a second time Thursday

VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The 910th Airlift Wing at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna announced Thursday the times they will be flying over the Valley for the second round of “Hercs over America.”

The flyover is to honor front line workers who are on the job during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the flyover times and locations:

Salem Regional – 11:39 a.m.

East Liverpool Hospital – 11:45 a.m.

UMPC Jameson Hospital – 11:53 a.m.

UPMC Horizon/ Sharon Regional 11:57 a.m.

Southwoods and Akron Children’s Boardman – 12:05 p.m.

Trumbull Regional Medical Center and Hillside Rehabilitation – 12:11 p.m.

As a reminder, area residents should be able to see the flyover from the safety of their homes, via media broadcasts or on the 910th’s social media platforms. The 910th encourages maintaining social distancing guidelines during this event. Area residents should also refrain from traveling to hospitals or gathering in large groups to view the flyover.