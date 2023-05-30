TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman who went missing over 10 months ago has been found, according to police.

Last year, the Cape Coral Police Department reported that Erica Ann Johnson went missing after taking a Greyhound bus to Tampa on July 8, 2022.

Reports said Johnson had canceled an appointment to see her children before leaving the area.

For months, there was no trace of Johnson’s whereabouts until this past weekend.

On May 27, the Cape Coral Police Department said the woman was found safe in Ohio. Little else is known about her return.