Florida company agrees to broker 1,000 Lordstown Motors pickups

Innervations' EV Fleet Program will help companies convert their gas or diesel vehicles to all-electric vehicles

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Florida-based company Innervations has agreed to broker 1,000 Endurance electric pickup trucks from Lordstown Motors.

Innervations specializes in fast DC and Level II EV chargers, as well as innovative charging stations.

The company will negotiate purchases of the pickup trucks with its clients to convert its clients’ fleets to electric vehicles.

Lordstown Motors now has letters of intent from around the country, looking to buy the electric pickup truck. This includes government entities, fleet management organizations, construction companies, security companies, landscapers and ground crews, and those working in steel, natural gas, oil and petroleum.

Lordstown Motors plans to complete the engineering of the Endurance this year, then start building them.