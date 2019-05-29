Floodwaters go down in Poland, leaving mess for residents to clean up

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – People in Poland are among those cleaning up after severe flooding Tuesday.

Some of the hardest-hit areas were Coblentz and Alverne drives.

On Alverne, water covered the road and the mailboxes looked like they were in the middle of a pond.

The water had gone down by Wednesday — just small puddles remained on the edge of the road.

“It looked like a lake,” Shirley Kelty said. “Yeah, it goes into where it looks like a lake I have seen where they actually take little boats.”

Kelty said she didn’t have any flooding in her home but every time it rains hard, she is always concerned.