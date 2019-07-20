Flooding makes some Valley roads impassable

In Kinsman, a trustee reported that the Kinsman Lake flooded, trapping people in their homes

(WYTV) – Viewers are reporting flooding across the Valley, which has made some roads impassable.

The Ohio Department of Transportation issued an alert that State Route 11 is closed between State Routes 5 and 87. Drivers should avoid the area.In Kinsman, a trustee reported that the Kinsman Lake flooded, trapping people in their homes. The trustee says the bridge is washed out, so people can’t get out.

A viewer also sent a picture of a flooded road in Greene Township, near the Trumbull/Ashtabula line. Another viewer identified the flooded area as Gardner Barclay and Dennison Ashtabula roads.

Another viewer sent video of flooding on Burton Street SE in the Warren area.