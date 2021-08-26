Flooding issues and frustration continue following heavy rains

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Neighbors in Warren are cleaning up Thursday following heavy rains and flooding yesterday.

The Convenient Food Store on Elm Road had a foot of water inside. They tell us the water was overflowing from their drainage system for almost three hours.

What started as a flowing stream turned into a pool of knee-deep water on Larchmont Avenue. The Convenient Food Store sits on the corner of Larchmont Avenue and Elm Road.

And heavy rain was also causing high water near Larchmont and Elm Road yesterday. It was taking time for it to run from high to low places.

Many residents expressed frustration with the city when it comes to flooding and backed up sewer lines.

Warren City Council is expected to take up the issue at a September 8 meeting.