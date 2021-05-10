Flooding closes road in Mercer County

SUGAR GROVE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Flooding has closed a road in Mercer County.

Methodist Road (Route 4019) is closed Monday from the intersection with Salem Road to the intersection with Route 358 (Hadley Road) in Hempfield Township.

The road will reopen once the water has receded.

PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.