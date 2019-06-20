Flooding closes Berlin Lake Campground

Many campsites at the Mill Creek campground at Berlin Lake are underwater

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WYTV) – You can’t escape all the rain we’ve had. In fact, the Mill Creek Campground at Berlin Lake has shut down because of all the high water.

Kevin Hickman knows this area. He brought his son Thursday to check out the lake.

“I wanted to stop out here to check out Mill Creek,” he said. “I used to camp here when I was a little kid. I grew up, basically, up out here over the years. I wish they would bring it back. We came out to look at the water. Water is pretty deep.”

Since the high water makes it more dangerous, the park decided to temporarily shut down the campground and boat ramp.

Jason Quinn works for the Army Corps of Engineers, which is responsible for maintaining the lake.

“The water has come up to a point down here at the boat launch where it’s made the launch itself inaccessible, along with the courtesy dock,” Quinn said.

Halting the camping and boating is just a temporary inconvenience while the lake is still high. But Quinn said the lake is serving its purpose.

“We are doing what we should be doing as a flood control reservoir. However, during these high water events with a lot of precipitation, sometimes we go to — now almost full capacity.”

Good news may be here by next week. If the waters recede enough, the campground and boat ramp may be reopened next Friday.

However, Quinn warned parkgoers that the dangers may not recede along with the high water.

“After a high water event like this, it puts a lot of debris and trash into the water itself. We always caution folks on doing any type of water-based activities, where it is fishing or boating and swimming. When the water inundates places like this, there are drop-offs you might not normally have that are hidden underneath the water. You need to be extremely careful after high water events like this,” he said.

The Army Corps of Engineers said campers have already received emails canceling their reservations. They will be refunded.

Flooding and heavy rain are possible through Thursday, with several areas under a flood watch.