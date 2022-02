(WKBN) – There are several roads closed Thursday night due to flooding.

Idaho Road in Austintown is closed at New Road.

Route 165 is closed from Route 62 to Columbiana Canfield Road.

Route 558 is closed from Route 45 to Lisbon Road.

Route 154 is closed from Scroggs Road to Middle Beaver Road.

Route 30 is closed from Route 9 to First Street.

Power outages have also been reported in Austintown and Youngstown.