“Flash Gordon” star meets fans in North Lima

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – Science fiction and action movie fans got to meet the star of the legendary movie “Flash Gordon” Saturday in North Lima.

Sam Jones, who played the title role in the 1980 movie, was at Renegade Toys. Jones met with fans, signed autographs and took pictures with them.

He also asked them to tell him stories about how his film and television projects have affected their lives.

“But who would think, it was almost 41 years ago that we filmed Flash Gordon, that I would be sitting here talking to you about the same movie. Because in the film industry, you never know. You never know,” Jones said.

Jones said the positive stories he hears from fans are very rewarding. He will visit a collectible store in Mansfield Sunday.