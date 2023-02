EDINBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Fire crews are working on an active fire in Lawrence County.

It’s at a home on Baird Road in Edinburg and started around 8:30 a.m.

Several fire departments are on scene, including Poland, and Shenango Township, and heavy smoke and flames can be seen coming from inside the home.

At this time, it’s unclear what caused the fire and if there are any injuries.

We have a reporter on scene, working to gather more information.