NEWTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A garage in Newton Township suffered heavy damage after a fire broke out Wednesday evening.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, crews from multiple Trumbull County fire departments responded to a garage fire on Kale Adams Road.

Huge flames filled the structure. The road was closed as trucks and tankers lined the street and fought to pass through the property to reach the structure.

At this time, there’s no word as to whether anyone was hurt.