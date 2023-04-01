NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) — A fire broke out at a Mahoning County fire department on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 2 p.m., flames broke out inside the Jackson Township Fire Department. Firefighters suspect that when the power went out, the generator kicked on and caused the fire.

No major equipment damage occurred, but the state fire marshal is investigating.

The fire department said it plans to reopen as soon as possible, though it’s not sure when that will be.

In the meantime, the department has a plan in place to continue its emergency response to the area. Mutual aid agreements will cover those living in the community should they need services.