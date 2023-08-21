WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County is getting ready for Overdose Awareness Day, which is August 31.

Volunteers with the Combined Health District placed flags on Courthouse Square Monday.

The 193 purple ones are for those who died from 2022 through July 6, 2023. The 1,002 white flags are for those who survived.

Monday night, the courthouse will also be lit up purple.

If you have someone you lost to an addiction, you can remember them through the “Locks of Love” tribute. The health district is passing out locks that can be placed as a memorial on the fence behind the log cabin.