Five Points roundabout opens in Mahoning County

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Five points roundabout in Mahoning County opened Thursday.

The new roundabout is officially open now to all points of traffic.

The $2 million project brings together traffic from Western Reserve, Springfield and North Lima roads, creating a continuous flow and slows drivers down traveling around the circle.

Before the roundabout was built, the intersection was troublesome. Drivers used to have to wait in long lines at the stop signs. The roundabout keeps traffic moving.

Detours and road closures were in place for several months as crews completed the project.