SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – We have an update for you on that sewer line project that had shut down a stretch of Western Reserve Road for safety reasons.

Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti said the area between Ivy Hills Drive and the Five Points Roundabout could re-open to traffic next Tuesday.

The area was closed in late January over concerns about underground water and fuel lines located close to the roadway.

The project is adding new, larger sewer lines and a pumping station in the area.