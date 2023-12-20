AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch Seniors DJ Williams and Davion Pritchard made their commitments to the next level during the early signing period for Division I Football.

DJ Williams will play at Ball State University, while Davion Pritchard will continue his career at the University of Pittsburgh.

Watch the video above to hear more from the Fitch duo.

“It means a lot, ever since I started playing football when I was five,” said Williams. “I always watch college football and I just dreamed of being there one day, now I’m here. It was a lot of hard work, man. Football was no joke, but it all paid off.”

Williams is third all-time in yards at Fitch with 2,301 yards and 3rd all-time in touchdowns by a running back with 31 TDs.

Pritchard this season recorded 35 tackles, one force fumble, two blocked kicks, and a kick return touchdown.

“It was awesome, honestly, my friends, family, everybody, that’s a part of my journey, it was awesome for them all to come out and support me,” said Pritchard. “The goal for me is just, as a dream, I want to go to the NFL and I feel like I’m one step closer to that. I just feel blessed that I’m able to do what I can do.”