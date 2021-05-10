Fitch senior continues family tradition of perfect attendance

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Very few of us have achieved perfect attendance for one school year, but a senior at Austintown Fitch did it 12 times over.

Derek Porter hasn’t missed a day of school since Kindergarten.

“It was hard and there were days where you don’t want to get out of bed and things like that, but you eventually just get through it,” Porter said.

He said he was blessed with perfect health, claiming only being sick on the weekends. He said having perfect attendance started with his uncle.

“There was some story about my uncle bought my dad an alarm clock and I think that’s what got him to get out of bed everyday,” Porter said.

Four other family members ahead of Porter also accomplished this task: his uncle, father, older brother and sister.

He credits a part of it to his parents helping him get out of bed. In the long run, it helped Porter get into the National Honor Society and sports.

“If you don’t go to school, you can’t practice and can’t play baseball. I don’t have to worry about that because I am always here,” Porter said.

Porter plans to attend Kent State University and hopefully become a chiropractor. Through this achievement, Porter has taught himself important lessons he will need later in life.

“I would say that it teaches you to be disciplined and how to get out on time and be on time for places like that,” Porter said.

He has a set of twin brothers in 9th grade who are also on the path for perfect attendance.

“So they’re going to be the next generation of perfect attendance, I believe. I would think so,” said Austintown Fitch High School Principal Timothy Kelly.

“I would say, on those days you don’t want to get out of bed, just fight through it and you’ll be able to make it to school,” Porter said. “Just got to set an alarm.”