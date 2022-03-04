YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lent began this week and that means fish fries are happening across the Valley.

St. Brendan’s Parish in Youngstown began preparing for their fish fry on Thursday.

The pandemic made last year’s fish fry a struggle. And this year, the church has not gotten rid of its masking rule so the sale is carry-out only.

Inflation is causing fish prices to rise, and in turn, so are St. Brendan’s meal prices.

“We’ve had to increase our costs from $11 a dinner to $13. Our sandwich and side is $8. We’ve had to meet the demands of what it is costing us to put this on,” said volunteer Rosie Marich.

St. Brendan’s Fish Fry helps raise money for the parish. The money will go towards the 100th Anniversary celebration next year.

St. Brendan’s Fish Fry continues every Friday through April 8.

