CALCUTTA, Ohio (WKBN) – Fish was served Friday evening to help raise money for the St. Clair Township Travel and Tourism Bureau.

Hundreds of people filed into the Calcutta Volunteer Fire Department.

“Most fire departments have them every Friday through Lent,” said Lt. Randy Schneider.

No fire trucks were inside the fire department, just tables, chairs and plenty of hungry people wanting fish.

“There’s 60 cases, about two truckloads, so there’s a lot of fish and they’re going through it like crazy out there,” Schneider said.

The fish is deep-fried, the sides are prepared and the meals are ready to go. All to support the St. Clair Township Travel and Tourism Bureau.

“All the money raised benefits the Memorial Day fireworks and our Memorial Day celebration,” said Lindsey Smoot with the St. Clair Township Travel and Tourism Bureau.

The celebration comes the Sunday before Memorial Day. They bring out live music, a car and bike show and many activities for the family, along with fireworks. It brings people from outside of Columbiana County to the area.

“I’m seeing a trend that the people in the Akron, Canton, Youngstown, Pittsburgh area love to come to our small town and see what the celebration is about,” Smoot said.

Schneider made a call to Pittsburgh-area country music artist Frank Vieria. He offered to perform for the crowd for free.

“Obviously, the whole fire department is doing incredible work in the community and you just want to try and support people, and [it] goes a long way,” Vieria said.

Between the dinners, raffles and donations, the hundreds of people helped support the Travel and Tourism Bureau.

“It’s amazing. It’s very fulfilling to see this many people not only supporting what we do but interested in keeping these events going annually,” Smoot said.

“We’re a smaller town, a smaller area, and small town USA prides themselves on these festivals and these events,” Schneider said.

In the end, the fire department sold 904 fish dinners.