YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Staying cool in the heat can be a challenge with rising temperatures.

During this time of year, many homeowners see higher electric bills from running the air conditioning. First Energy says there are a number of things you can do to help.

The key to avoiding higher electric bills and remaining energy efficient is to avoid overworking your AC unit when no one is home.

“If possible, turn the thermostat up to at least 75, 76 degrees, especially if you are not at home so that you’re not wasting electricity cooling a home that’s not occupied,” said FirstEnergy spokesperson Lauren Siburkis.

The same rule applies if you are on vacation. FirstEnergy recommends setting temps inside upwards of 78 to 80 if you will not be home for extended periods of time.

You can also minimize the heat in your home by preventing direct sunlight. Use blinds, drapes or window covers.