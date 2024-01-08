YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For FirstEnergy, the biggest concern with the upcoming winter weather is the wind.

FirstEnergy spokesperson Lauren Siburkis said that are expecting strong wind gusts of more than 50 miles per hour in Northeast Ohio. Along the lakeshore, it could get up to 60 miles per hour. Heavy snow and rain are also a concern for the company’s service area which stretches from Ohio and Pennsylvania to Maryland, New Jersey and West Virginia.

Company meteorologists have been tracking the storm for several days. Siburkis said. Storm Team 27 has also been tracking the storm and is calling for impact in our area beginning Tuesday with a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain in the morning changing to rain through the day. It will be a windy day with wind gusts up to 45 to 50 miles per hour possible. There are wind alerts up for parts of the area.

FirstEnergy’s storm response includes 16-hour shifts for around-the-clock coverage; additional staffing; putting contractors on standby; securing additional lines for forestry personnel; and contacting local emergency management personnel and state and local officials about the company’s storm preparation efforts.

Siburkis said that winds and heavy rain could slow restoration efforts since bucket trucks can’t operate in winds over 40 miles per hour. Also, saturated soil and flooding can slow things down as well.

“In the event that we do experience widespread outages, just want our customers to understand in our restoration process, we oftentimes can’t begin making repairs because our main priority in the aftermath of severe weather is to address hazards like downed power lines, trees blocking the access for our damage locations, and unfortunately, that can take time before we can actually get a crew in there to begin making repairs,” Siburkis said.

FirstEnergy will prioritize the damage to ensure public safety first. Widespread outages will then be addressed and then isolated issues.

Customers who experience a service interruption due to the storm are encouraged to report their outage by calling 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877), texting OUT to LIGHTS (544487) or clicking the “Outages” link on firstenergycorp.com.

FirstEnergy suggests preparing for the storm and offers these tips: