FirstEnergy preorders Lordstown Motors electric pickup trucks

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – FirstEnergy has agreed to buy 250 Endurance trucks from Lordstown Motors.

The Akron-based electric company will add the electric pickup trucks to its existing fleet.

“We remain committed to embracing new ideas and opportunities that better serve our customers and contribute to a sustainable energy future,” said Dennis Chack, senior vice president of Product Development, Sales & Marketing at FirstEnergy. “We’re proud to partner with Lordstown Motors to enhance our operating fleet and support continued electric vehicle growth throughout our service area.”

The lightweight Endurance pickup truck is designed to be the first production vehicle that utilizes a four-wheel-drive hub-motor system — a design that reduces the number of moving parts.

Lordstown Motors says this truck won’t break down as often, won’t require as much maintenance and costs less over its lifetime when compared to a traditional pickup truck.

FirstEnergy workers will enjoy features like an onboard power export, which will allow them to run power tools at the job site without a portable generator or leaving the truck running.

Lordstown Motors’ goal is to make the Endurance truck the safest, most economical and greenest electric pickup ever built.

FirstEnergy provides electric services to more than 6 million customers across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.