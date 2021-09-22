FirstEnergy plants tree saplings in Buhl Park for future restoration of habitats

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – FirstEnergy has donated and planted more than 10,000 trees throughout its six state service territory since April. On Wednesday, they were at Buhl Park planting over 100 tree saplings and explaining why doing so is important for the park’s future.

The saplings will be used in the future to restore forested habitats within the park.

“Creates a good wildlife habitat for our wildlife that live in and amongst the park. We have numerous different species of birds that are living in here. You know, anywhere between different species of owls to hawks and offspring,” said Ryan Voisey, Buhl Park’s director of operations.

All of the trees planted on Wednesday were hardwood trees because they will thrive and survive in Buhl Park. This initiative is an important part of FirstEnergy’s efforts to further the advancement of sustainable practices.

“We all work and live within the communities that we serve and so giving back to our communities and supporting our local environment is very important to us. We have a mission to reduce our carbon footprint and also promote responsible use of natural resources and this is just a great way to have some fun while doing that,” said Lauren Siburkis, a spokesperson for FirstEnergy.

The reforesting projects are very important to the park. Voisey says this year alone, they have taken out over 70 trees. The new trees will help replace those ones that have fallen over or needed to be taken out for hazard purposes.

Voisey says this goes along with the park’s mission of keeping it free and alive.

“It’s the exact intention that Frank and Julia Buhl left behind — community coming together, volunteering to keep something going that’s been around for over 100 years,” Voisey said.

In three to five years, they will move the trees from the nursery to be replanted in their forever homes throughout the park.