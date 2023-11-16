YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – FirstEnergy is partnering with Youngstown State University to help grow its Legacy Forest.

The power company donated 1,600 trees Thursday morning at Collier Preserve in Mill Creek MetroParks.

The Legacy Forest recognizes YSU’s first-year students.

Employee volunteers from FirstEnergy and YSU planted several different trees.

This is one of many projects that FirstEnergy is doing this year to help nearby parks.

“You know, our goals are to help green our communities and help them out with the beautiful nature around us,” said Dan Havalo, of FirstEnergy’s Environmental Green Team.

“Climate warming is the greatest environmental threat that we have ever faced. Planting trees, you know, it’s a token sort of thing, but it raises awareness, and awareness is what is more important,” said Laurel Schroeder, YSU’s ecology professor.

FirstEnergy has planted and donated over 60,000 trees in its service territory. Over 5,000 of them have been planted in the Mahoning Valley.