FirstEnergy investing in Lordstown to help power electric vehicle business

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – FirstEnergy is investing millions of dollars in infrastructure to support the growing electric car industry in Lordstown.

More high voltage power lines are going up around the Ultium Cells battery plant.

“The work that we’re doing in Lordstown will help meet the future energy demands of the area’s rapidly growing electric vehicle industry,” said FirstEnergy spokeswoman Lauren Siburkis.

So far, line workers have been able to complete a quarter-mile of the three and a half miles of new lines planned in the second phase of this project.

It’s a $12 million investment on top of the $20 million FirstEnergy has already put into a substation and short high voltage line to the plant.

“Infrastructure is a big need and electric, especially for a project like this,” said Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill.

“Ultium Cells alone is expected to bring over 1,000 jobs to the area, so it is going to be a game-changer for the entire Mahoning Valley and we’re just so excited to be part of it,” Siburkis said.

Although the work is primarily to support Ultium Cells, Siburkis says it will benefit other electric customers too.

“It will provide more flexibility in restoring power outages due to reasons out of our control, like severe weather and vehicle accidents, so it’s a win for the entire community,” she said.