(WKBN) — FirstEnergy is sending a little love to their workers with Lineman Appreciation Day Monday.

FirstEnergy spokesperson Lauren Siburkis said the company is proud to recognize the men and women who ensure the power stays on.

FirstEnergy workers reflected on what they’ve accomplished during the last year including heading to Louisiana to help restoration efforts during Hurricane Ida.

“We know it’s frustrating to be without power but many of these line workers leave their own families in the dark to brave harsh weather elements to get everybody’s power back up and running. It’s just a really fun opportunity to recognize them,” said Siburkis.

Siburkis said linemen were also able to restore power to 175,000 customers over the last year during storms.