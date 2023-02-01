NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN)- When the power goes out, you want to know that the people who will fix it, are as close as possible.

FirstEnergy is building a new Transmission Service Center in North Jackson. It will be a place where they can keep special heavy-duty equipment and materials to service the high transmission lines you see on the big steel lattices.

The lines provide power to a substation near you, where the voltage is reduced and comes into your home.

When something impacts the big line, it could impact you. Now, workers are closer.

“In the past, if there was an issue on a high voltage line in the Youngstown area, we would have to send transmission personnel from some of our different service centers scattered across Northeast Ohio so that could translate to you know, slower response times to get to the valley as well as you know, slower time getting the customers back up and running because we didn’t have the equipment and the materials that we needed on hand,” said Lauren Siburkis, a spokesperson for First Energy.

When finished, the facility will serve as a central location for nearly a dozen transmission line workers based in the Mahoning Valley area.

The construction should be done in the spring.