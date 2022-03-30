YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — There’s been a lot of pressure recently on FirstEnergy to pull the plug on a Youngstown power line project that would run electric lines by the Youngstown Amphitheater and Covelli Centre.

Wednesday FirstEnergy shared where the project stands.

FirstEnergy has proposed running high tension power lines directly behind the new Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater, under the Market Street Bridge, next to the Covelli Centre and then on into the East Side.

A lot of people with interests in downtown Youngstown are opposed to the idea.

FirstEnergy spokesperson Brittany Al Dawood said despite the outpouring of criticism FirstEnergy is not backing away from its plans.

“I understand that there are concerns about this line and in downtown Youngstown. However, I think that whenever they speak of the concerns there speaking in terms of wanting to develop the area, and what I want to impress is that this line wants to do exactly that. That’s the whole point is to really improve capacity, really to power the economic development that people want for downtown Youngstown. That’s our goal, too,” said Al Dawood.

Youngstown Law Director Jeff Limbian’s brief read in part: “The visual aesthetics of an aerial transmission line would be an enormous detriment and would set back the progress of our downtown community. The recreational impact on the side of the Mahoning River will set back all plans to continue the riverfront development.”

The Ohio Power Siting Board has yet to set a date on when it will discuss or make a decision on whether the power lines will go there.