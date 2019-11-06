First woman elected as Struthers mayor, campaign says

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Voters have selected Cat Cercone Miller as the next Struthers mayor, according to her campaign.

The Democrat ended up getting 74% of the votes.

Cercone Miller was the first woman to run for Struthers mayor. She called it her dream job.

“I have so many ideas,” Cercone Miller said. “I mean, we’re in downtown, we couldn’t be in a better place. I have so many ideas, so many plans for the businesses, for the schools, for the land, for the people. We have a million different ideas.”

She’s a 2001 graduate of the high school and has worked the last five years as a secretary to the law director and prosecutor.

In an interview last month, Miller said her priorities are bringing in business, tackling blight and taking care of the school system.

Current Mayor Terry Stocker did not run for reelection. He’s been Struthers mayor for 12 years.