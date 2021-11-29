First winners revealed in Ohio Vax-2-School contest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Today, the state of Ohio announced the first winners of the Vax-2-School contest.

30 people were picked and they each won a $10,000 scholarship.

None of today’s winners were from our area. The state will announce 30 more winners each day this week.

Friday, the grand prize winners will also be picked.

Monday’s $10,000 scholarship winners included:

Midori Ayres, Fremont Frank Brown, Toledo Drake Bryan, Novelty Madison Cooke, Maineville Paige Delmore, Seven Hills Lola DeWitte, Perrysburg Lucinda Freund, Wadsworth Grant Fry, Doylestown Alice Jonas, Worthington Livia Kish, Akron Renee Kizlik, Eastlake Lydia Krausz, New Albany Lessah Lemaster, Enon Benjamin Lichman, Rocky River Andrea Ligon, Shaker Heights Mitchell Link, Jamestown Alena McCain, West Chester Spencer Meier, Cincinnati Claire Miller, Cincinnati Rachel Mohr, Dublin Martin Philip, West Chester Victoria Rahija, Mentor Donovan Simpson, Columbus Madeline Sines, Milford Center Sydney Stacho, Medina Emily Studer, Aurora Spencer Sullivan, Ostrander Alex Vargo, Rossford Katrina Whitmore, West Chester Makenna Wolf, Fremont

We’ll post the winners each day on the WKBN app and website.