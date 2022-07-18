NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Newton Falls filled their empty first ward chairperson seat.

During a special council meeting lasting about two hours, city council interviewed people who are interested during executive session.

Afterward they made a motion to appoint Brian Kropp, who stepped down from council in 2021 after refusing to submit to a drug test. That vote failed. Bud Fetterolf was appointed during the next vote.

“The biggest thing is trying to get our finances sorted out. Newton Falls is blessed with a large group of senior citizens. If possible I’d like to get them activated, taking more of a part,” said Fetterolf.

Fetterolf will be officially voted in at the next Newton Falls city council meeting on Wednesday. He does not plan to run for re-election. His term will last until the Nov. election.

Mayor Ken Kline said whoever wins the vote in Nov. can take office immediately after winning the vote.