YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Second Harvest Food Bank recently got its first shipment of venison from the deer hunt in Mill Creek MetroParks.

Last Friday, they picked up 1,100 pounds from a processor near Medina. Each sleeve weighs 5 pounds.

Second Harvest Executive Director Michael Iberis says they’ll start distributing it this week. He says this will provide 750 meals.

“Venison is something that has been donated to us over the years many times. So, we know that many of our pantries and some of the people that are coming to the pantries that need food are familiar with this protein, and they’re glad to see it,” he said.

Iberis says they could get more but aren’t sure when. As far as he knows, they’re the only ones getting the deer from the hunts in the park.