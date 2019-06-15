First responders use community event at Mosquito Lake to stress safety Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MOSQUITO LAKE, Ohio (WYTV) - If you saw lots of fire trucks and police vehicles heading toward Mosquito Lake Saturday, don't worry -- there wasn't an emergency. It was just the annual Safety Day at the lake.

The free event gives departments a chance to show off their equipment. The Trumbull County Sheriff's Office showed off tactical gear and drones.

There are also fire safety demonstrations.

"It's getting the community together, that's what it is," said Bazetta Fire Chief Dennis Lewis. "All about the community. Bringing them together, enjoying the day together and if we can get a safety message across, that's a plus."

Departments and organizations from across Trumbull County take part in the annual event.