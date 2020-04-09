First responders treated to pizza, courtesy of local shop

The Belleria in Struthers teamed up with the United Way to give back

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – A Struthers restaurant helped first responders Wednesday in the only way a restaurant would know how to.

Belleria in Struthers worked with the United Way to donate pizza and other food to nine fire stations — seven in Youngstown and two in Struthers.

“These guys are on the frontlines every day, risking their lives and it’s even riskier right now with everything going on. So let’s thank them for all their service,” said Roxann Sebest, with the United Way of the Mahoning Valley.

“Our loyal customers are patronizing us and keeping us open…and it’s just our way to give back,” owner Frank Lellio said.

The United Way is looking for more restaurants that can donate food so they can deliver to more first responders.