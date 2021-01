The children's choir came and sang a song to thank the first responders Sunday as well

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – A round of applause was given Sunday during mass to all first responders who helped on Monday’s St. Patrick’s Church fire in Hubbard.

The fire ended up causing a lot of smoke damage to the church.

The children’s choir came and sang a song to thank the first responders Sunday as well.

One firefighter even thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers.