First responders talk close calls following Cincinnati tow truck driver’s death

MINDERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – After a tow truck driver died in Cincinnati, local first responders and tow truck drivers joined together Monday to bring awareness to the importance of the Move Over Law.

On Wednesday, local first responders spoke about their close calls.

This is something First Responders, tow trucks and other emergency vehicles deal with on a daily basis.

On highways and roadways, people are not slowing down or moving over.

Assistant EMS Chief for Lane Lifetrans Judy Hartley says she had a close call just the other day while responding to a call.

“We were actually out on the turnpike and had a medical following a car accident and we were in the left lane in the median against the barriers and we were trying to handle patient care with traffic running right alongside us,” Hartley said.

On Monday night, truck drivers and emergency responders around Youngstown did their part asking drivers to move over by lining up on the overpass of Route 46 and Interstate-80 in Austintown. They wanted to bring awareness, hoping to reduce the incidents that take place on the roadways.

Hartley says if people would just take extra time to not rush and maybe get in the mindset of that’s someone’s loved one, there would less accidents.

“Just like construction zones where they have those signs up stating that my daddy works here or my mom works here, the same goes for first response, police, EMS and tow trucks. We are all the same out there working along the side of the roads trying to help people, keep people safe as we’re taking care of them,” Hartley said.

The move over law applies to all stationary vehicles with flashing lights, including law-enforcement officers, emergency responders and road construction, maintenance and utility crews.