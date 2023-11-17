TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – First responders in Trumbull County are working with the community to raise donations for various causes and organizations in the Valley.

On Saturday, several police and fire departments will collect food and money for different causes.

Bazetta Police and Fire Departments will be at Walmart on Millenium Boulevard with proceeds going to Cortland Area Cares.

Howland Police and Fire Departments will be at Giant Eagle on East Market Street. They’re also holding their “Fill the Pot” campaign. Donations will go to food banks at Bolindale Christian Church and Howland Community Church.

Champion Police and Fire will be at the Sparkle Market at state Route 45 and state Route 305. Their collections are going to the Champion Pride Council.

Niles Police will be at Giant Eagle on state Route 46 and Robbins Avenue. Their donations will go to Niles Community Services.

“Can the Cruiser” is happening from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Liberty police officers will be collecting donations for Second Harvest Food bank from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Giant Eagle on Belmont Avenue. They’ll be accepting donations of money, nonperishable food and personal care items to help local families in need.

“What we strive to do here is keep our community strong, help people and let people know that we’re there for them,” said Liberty police Chief Toby Meloro.

Donations can also be dropped off at the Liberty police department through Monday.