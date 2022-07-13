CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The 176th Trumbull County Fair is entering its second day.



Wednesday is First Responders’ Day. That means people like officers, EMTs and firefighters get in free with the proper identification.

The admission fee for everyone else Wednesday is $12. Entry for those ages 62 and older is $5. Children under 36 months of age are free.

Trumbull County Fair President Barry Brown said attendees can also help make their day special.

“If you come across a first responder, sheriff, police, thank them for their service ’cause they never get enough of that,” Brown said.

Wednesday night is the “Tuff Truck” competition. That gets underway at 6:30 p.m. in the grandstand.

Rides are open from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 11 p.m. Vendors opened at noon. The gates close at 10 p.m.