First responders create dialogue with community in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — First responders were at Starbucks in Austintown on Sunday to answer questions for the community.

Members of the Austintown Police Department, Girard Fire Department and Lane LifeTrans Paramedics were there.

First Responders Day was an opportunity for them to meet the public and try and make a positive impact on how the community feels about their service.

Community members were able to talk wit them about their personal experiences with first responders.

“We live here in our community, we live here in Austintown so we’re proud to represent our police department in our community,” said retired D.A.R.E. officer Jeffrey Toth.

Toth said they’ve done community events in the past and hope to continue expanding to new locations to meet as many people as possible.