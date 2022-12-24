AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Though many in the Valley are snug in their homes this Christmas Eve, first responders are celebrating the holiday with their work families.

Lt. John Ragan has spent the last four days at Austintown’s Fire Station One dealing with severe weather and emergency calls.

But in between, he and three other firefighters are still finding ways to celebrate the holidays. They spent this afternoon cooking a pasta dinner for the department.

“We’ll handle the holiday season with our second families, having dinner together, getting together as a crew, as a shift and staying together as a family,” Ragan said.

The firefighters are excited to go home and celebrate with their families once their shifts end.