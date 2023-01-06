HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) -The first public meeting to discuss Howland’s Comprehensive Plan has been set.

The plan will be used to guide future policy decisions and development for the township over the next 10 to 15 years, according to trustees.

Residents are invited to attend the first public forum on the issue to talk about the plan’s goals/objectives and to share thoughts about the future of the township.

The meeting is set for Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 5 p.m. at the Howland Township Administration Building, 205 Niles Cortland Rd. NE.

So far, 650 residents and businesses have returned surveys. Residents can still complete the survey by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HowlandTwp_CompPlan_Survey