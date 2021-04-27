First property preview held for historic Youngstown church before auction

There will be another preview of the property on May 23

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A historic Youngstown church will be sold at auction next month.

Tuesday was the first preview of the property. There were plenty of people interested in looking around the former Richard Brown Memorial Methodist Church.

The congregation combined with the Mill Creek Community United Methodist Church a while ago.

The Elm Street location is being sold. It’s near Wick Park and Youngstown State University.

It has plenty of character and charm inside along with historical significance. It was built in 1905 by a famous architect.

“The fact that it’s so original. It’s pretty much an entire stone building. The roofs appear to be in good shape. You just don’t really see a building of this type come up for auction very often,” said Jeff Byce, with Byce Auction.

