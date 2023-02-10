EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- The first Pennsylvania related class action lawsuit regarding the East Palestine train derailment has been filed in federal court.

This is the fifth overall class action lawsuit that has been filed, with four of them being federal and one being civil.

According to court records, Thursday evening a fourth class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against Norfolk Southern by two men from New Galilee, Pa., Andrew Erdos and David Anderson as well as a company owned by Anderson, Valley View MHP.

The men seek damages relating to the fire and release of the chemicals in the cars of the train caused by the release of the chemicals that they claim affect their land, properties and health.