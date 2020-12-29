First Night Youngstown limits New Year’s Eve festivities

First Night Youngstown will be presenting only one fireworks display at 9 p.m. at the end of the Market Street bridge.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – First Night Youngstown has decided to cancel its traditional New Year’s Eve festivities due to the uncertainty the pandemic brings.

First Night Youngstown, in partnership with the city, will be presenting only one fireworks display at 9 p.m. at the end of the Market Street bridge.

With this being the 20th anniversary of First Night Youngstown, the city had hoped for a bigger celebration but believes this smaller one is still important.

First Night Youngstown asks that everyone follow the social distancing guidelines and mask mandates put in place by Governor DeWine.